DAV Coin (DAV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.05 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1.05 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00393993 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,363.85 or 1.00363487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00069086 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

