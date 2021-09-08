David B. Wright Sells 3,870 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 922,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
