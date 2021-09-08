David B. Wright Sells 3,870 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 922,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

