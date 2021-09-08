David E. Sharbutt Sells 739 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
