David E. Sharbutt Sells 739 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.