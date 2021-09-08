DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DVA opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

