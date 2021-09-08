DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.