DDKoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,084.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DDKoin has a market cap of $952,583.70 and approximately $29,084.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000200 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009431 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

