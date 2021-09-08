De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

About De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

