DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $26.94 million and $8.76 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.