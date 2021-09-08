Decentral Games (DG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 28% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $82.88 million and $2.23 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $261.86 or 0.00570025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

