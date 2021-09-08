Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 10% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $269.82 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,088,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,370,443 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

