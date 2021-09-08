DECOIN Market Cap Tops $15.54 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and approximately $660,028.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,741,055 coins and its circulating supply is 55,426,473 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

