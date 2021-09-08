DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $451,103.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00185561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

