DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $1,821.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026268 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,556,488 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.