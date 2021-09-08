Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Cap Reaches $75.77 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Dego Finance has a market cap of $75.77 million and $44.04 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.80 or 0.00019053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00160843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00714756 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

DEGO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.