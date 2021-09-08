DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $351,147.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003650 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00196428 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.53 or 0.07201422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,339.31 or 0.99956928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00739819 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

