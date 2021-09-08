DEJAVE Price Tops $969.01 on Major Exchanges (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 270.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $969.01 or 0.02098964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $48.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 226.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00131635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00196610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.50 or 0.07214210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,023.94 or 0.99692573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

