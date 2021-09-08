Delphy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161,709.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $161,709.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

