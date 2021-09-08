Dempze Nancy E Purchases 1,021 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dempze Nancy E raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,469. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $350.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.