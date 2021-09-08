Dempze Nancy E Purchases 2,124 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,974. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

