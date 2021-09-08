Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 5.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 89,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,727,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.53.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.