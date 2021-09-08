DePay Price Reaches $1.38 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. DePay has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $33,003.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00198179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07233341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,864.00 or 0.99836682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00731910 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

