Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.90 million and $1.02 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

