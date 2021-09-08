Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $687,494.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $130.09 million and approximately $687,494.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.09 or 0.00026137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.16 or 0.07587961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.25 or 0.01434173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.22 or 0.00389690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00578545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00562966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00335672 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.