Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLN. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,712 ($48.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,624.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,463.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.