Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 2.9%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

