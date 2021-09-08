Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

