Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 105,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,526,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

DM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,535,000 after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,694 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

