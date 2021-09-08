Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €43.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.61 ($59.54).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.