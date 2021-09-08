Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

