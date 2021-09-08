Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €121.33 ($142.75).

ETR SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.76. Sixt has a one year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a one year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.46.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

