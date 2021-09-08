Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.15 ($27.24).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.