Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.15 ($27.24).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.