Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.91 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

