DEX (DEX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $308.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One DEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $328,912.51 and $308.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

