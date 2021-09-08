DEX Reaches Market Cap of $399,295.72 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $399,295.72 and approximately $261.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00176799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.68 or 0.00722904 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

