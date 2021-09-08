Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Diageo worth $149,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.