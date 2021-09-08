DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 9.24 and last traded at 9.25. Approximately 54,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,448,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.69.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $283,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

