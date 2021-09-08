DIGG Price Tops $41,399.67 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $41,399.67 or 0.89336040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $483,446.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00134323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00194509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.78 or 0.07198205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,374.57 or 0.99831326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.03 or 0.00742761 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

