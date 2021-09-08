Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.30

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.30 and last traded at $166.14, with a volume of 1396805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,077 shares of company stock valued at $31,881,910 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

