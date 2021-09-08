DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 239,500 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,500 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group accounts for about 1.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Uniti Group worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 969,628 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 806.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Uniti Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 542,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 23,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,214. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.