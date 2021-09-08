DigitalBridge Group Inc. Acquires 9,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $3,313,277. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,750. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

