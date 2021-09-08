DigitalBridge Group Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $490.69. 39,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85. The company has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

