DigitalBridge Group Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.3% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 32,378.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 353,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 715,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

