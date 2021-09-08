DigitalBridge Group Inc. Grows Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the period. INDUS Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,979,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,690,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,670,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDT. began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

INDT traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 4,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 34.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

