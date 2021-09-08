DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $671,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 39.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PSB stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

