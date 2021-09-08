DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up approximately 0.4% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

