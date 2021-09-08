DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $68.50 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 8.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Equinix worth $68,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $15,790,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $878.18. 7,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $827.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.75. The company has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.