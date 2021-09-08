DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $7.50 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. América Móvil accounts for approximately 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

