DigitalBridge Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,290. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.