DigitalBridge Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,813. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.